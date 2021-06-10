Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Biden, Blinken Bent on Beefing up Budding Bilateral Bonds
Then US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro and his wife, Julie Fisher, greet then-Vice President Joe Biden as he arrives at Ben-Gurion International Airport, March 2016. (US Embassy Tel Aviv)
Mideast Daily News
Abraham Accords
Joe Biden
Antony Blinken
Daniel Shapiro
F-35

Biden, Blinken Bent on Beefing up Budding Bilateral Bonds

Uri Cohen
06/10/2021

US President Joe Biden is looking to build on and expand the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states brokered by former President Donald Trump. According to reports, the White House is considering tapping Dan Shapiro, ambassador to Israel under President Barack Obama, to head the efforts of adding more Muslim countries to the list. The administration is also planning to step up business and trade relations between Jerusalem and the four states that have already established ties with it last year. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee this week that the Trump era accords were “an important achievement, one that not only we support, but one we’d like to build on.” Last August, the United Arab Emirates became the first Arab nation to officially normalize relations with Israel since the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty. It was soon followed by Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. On Thursday, Blinken’s predecessor Mike Pompeo told Israel’s daily Yedioth Ahronoth that the massive sale of 50 F-35 stealth fighter jets by Washington to the UAE, which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu secretly approved without notifying his cabinet or military brass, was critical to the normalization agreement’s success. Pompeo’s statement contradicts Netanyahu’s past insistence that the weapons deal, which theoretically threatens Israel’s military superiority in the region, was not part of the normalization process.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.