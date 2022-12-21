It's the glowing season of lights.

Biden Caught on Camera Saying Iran Nuclear Deal is ‘Dead’
US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing from King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022, at the end of his first tour in the Middle East as president. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
Joe Biden
United States

Biden Caught on Camera Saying Iran Nuclear Deal is ‘Dead’

Sara Miller
12/21/2022

A recent video has surfaced showing US President Joe Biden describing the 2015 agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions as “dead,” according to multiple reports.

“It is dead, but we are not going to announce it,” Biden says in the footage apparently recorded in California on November 3.

The multilateral agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was brokered during the tenure of former US President Barack Obama, for whom Biden served for both terms as vice president.

The agreement held until 2018 when Obama’s successor and Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump walked away from the deal, calling it “a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made.”

