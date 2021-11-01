Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Biden, Erdoğan Talk F-16s, Human Rights, in Bid to Improve Ties
Mideast Daily News
Joe Biden
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
United States
Turkey
G20

Biden, Erdoğan Talk F-16s, Human Rights, in Bid to Improve Ties

Steven Ganot
11/01/2021

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome and “had a very constructive conversation,” according to a senior US administration official. US-Turkey relations have been strained due to a number of disputes related to human rights and security and defense issues. Erdoğan recently pulled back from a threat to send home 10 Western ambassadors, including US Ambassador David M. Satterfield, over their support for the release of a jailed Turkish businessman, activist and philanthropist, Osman Kavala. One major source of US-Turkish discord: Turkey’s 2019 purchase of a Russian S-400 air defense system, which prompted Washington to block Ankara’s plan to buy more than 100 F-35 stealth multirole combat aircraft. Turkey made an advance payment of $1.4 billion for the F-35s and now wants 40 older-generation F-16 fighter jets and around 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes, as compensation for the scuppered F-35 deal. Erdoğan, who was scheduled to speak at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, unexpectedly returned to Istanbul on Monday amid reports that he was dissatisfied with security arrangements in the UK, as well as rumors that his health was failing.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.