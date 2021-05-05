Support Our Future Leaders

Biden, MBZ Discuss Normalization with Israel

Uri Cohen
05/05/2021

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, congratulating the Emirati leader on his country’s 50 years of independence. The two men discussed “regional and global challenges” and “the nuclear… threat posed by Iran,” according to the White House’s statement. During their conversation, Biden stressed the strategic importance of the Abraham Accords, signed last year between Israel and four Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates. The normalization of relations was brokered by former President Donald Trump. Other issues raised during the phone call were joint US-UAE collaborations on space, climate and security, and humanitarian crises in Ethiopia and elsewhere. Last month, Washington announced it would go through with the massive $23 billion arms deal signed between the previous administration and Abu Dhabi, after reviewing the agreement for some months.

