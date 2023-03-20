Biden, Netanyahu Speak After Sharm el-Sheikh Meeting, West Bank Attack on US Citizen

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke by phone hours after the end of a meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh between Israeli and Palestinian officials meant to deescalate tensions ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and after a terror attack in the West Bank village of Huwara, in which a dual American and Israeli citizen was seriously injured. The two leaders also spoke about the judicial reform legislation currently making its way through the Knesset, as well as security threats to Israel. Both the White House and the Prime Minister’s Office released readouts of the call, with both stressing different aspects of the call. According to Netanyahu’s office, “The conversation focused on the Iranian threat and expanding the circle of peace.” It also noted that “Regarding the judicial reform, Prime Minister Netanyahu told President Biden that Israel was, and will remain, a strong and vibrant democracy.” Netanyahu also told President Biden that “Israel would continue to take action everywhere against terrorists and the architects of terrorism.”

The readout from the White House stated that “The president also underscored his belief that democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship, that democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances, and that fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support. The president offered support for efforts underway to forge a compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent with those core principles.” It also praised the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh and said that President Biden “reinforced the need for all sides to take urgent, collaborative steps to enhance security coordination, condemn all acts of terrorism, and maintain the viability of a two-state solution.” The White House also said that both leaders agreed to stay in regular contact over the coming weeks.