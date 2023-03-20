Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Biden, Netanyahu Speak After Sharm el-Sheikh Meeting, West Bank Attack on US Citizen
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaks on the phone during an event in Hebron, West Bank, Sept. 4, 2019. (Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Joe Biden
Binyamin Netanyahu

Biden, Netanyahu Speak After Sharm el-Sheikh Meeting, West Bank Attack on US Citizen

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2023

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke by phone hours after the end of a meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh between Israeli and Palestinian officials meant to deescalate tensions ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and after a terror attack in the West Bank village of Huwara, in which a dual American and Israeli citizen was seriously injured. The two leaders also spoke about the judicial reform legislation currently making its way through the Knesset, as well as security threats to Israel. Both the White House and the Prime Minister’s Office released readouts of the call, with both stressing different aspects of the call. According to Netanyahu’s office, “The conversation focused on the Iranian threat and expanding the circle of peace.” It also noted that “Regarding the judicial reform, Prime Minister Netanyahu told President Biden that Israel was, and will remain, a strong and vibrant democracy.” Netanyahu also told President Biden that “Israel would continue to take action everywhere against terrorists and the architects of terrorism.”

The readout from the White House stated that “The president also underscored his belief that democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship, that democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances, and that fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support. The president offered support for efforts underway to forge a compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent with those core principles.” It also praised the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh and said that President Biden “reinforced the need for all sides to take urgent, collaborative steps to enhance security coordination, condemn all acts of terrorism, and maintain the viability of a two-state solution.” The White House also said that both leaders agreed to stay in regular contact over the coming weeks.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.