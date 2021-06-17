Protecting Truth During Tension

Biden, Putin Discuss Iran, Syria, Afghanistan in Geneva  
U.S. president Joe Biden, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange on June 16, 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Peter Klaunzer - Pool/Keystone via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden
Summit

Biden, Putin Discuss Iran, Syria, Afghanistan in Geneva  

Uri Cohen
06/17/2021

United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held their first meeting since Biden’s election, speaking face-to-face for nearly four hours on a host of issues including nuclear arms control, cyber warfare, human rights and Middle East affairs. The two leaders have shared a rocky relationship in recent months, which included the mutual withdrawal of ambassadors, ransomware attacks against American companies and some fiery rhetoric. According to Biden, the Geneva summit covered regional matters such as the humanitarian crisis in Syria, preventing the resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan and “how it is in the interest of both Russia and the US to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.” The aftermath of the Libyan civil war, recently ended in a still-shaky UN-brokered deal, was also broached, the US president said.

