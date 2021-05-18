Biden Speaks With Netanyahu, Calls for Cease-Fire

As fighting between Gaza and Israel continues, US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Monday evening, sounding slightly different sentiments than in the two’s previous convos last week. According to the White House, President Biden “expressed his support for a cease-fire,” signaling for the first time Washington’s intentions of bringing the latest round of hostilities to a close. Just the previous day, the US again vetoed a UN Security Council statement calling for an immediate cease-fire and condemning Israel for its military response. The president also reiterated his “firm support” for Israel during the call and encouraged Netanyahu to ensure the protection of innocent civilians. Earlier Monday, the Biden administration approved the sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided bombs to Israel, despite calls by some congresspeople to condition the deal on a cessation of the latest fighting.