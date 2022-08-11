The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

President Biden Urges Syria To Release Missing US Journalist Austin Tice
Debra Tice, mother of freelance journalist Justin Tice, speaks to members of the media during an event to unveil a “#BringAustinHome” banner outside the headquarters of The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Isla-Rose Deans
08/11/2022

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Syria to release American journalist and former US Marine Austin Tice, who is understood to be the longest-held American journalist in history.

Tice, at the time aged 31, went missing in Syria in August 2012 while freelance reporting from Damascus on the uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad. Five weeks later, a video was released on the YouTube platform purporting to show him being kidnapped. It showed armed men leading him blindfolded along a hill, as he recited a prayer in Arabic and exclaimed, “Oh, Jesus, oh, Jesus.” However, former American officials claimed that the footage was a ploy by the Syrian regime to make it appear as if a rebel group had organized his kidnapping. Neither the Syrian government nor any rebel group has claimed responsibility for Tice’s abduction. Since the video was released, there have been no further public images released of him.

President Biden said in a statement that Washington knows “with certainty” that Tice has been held by Syria’s government. This is based on intelligence that Tice was spotted at a Damascus hospital in 2016 being treated for dehydration.

The White House has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to his safe return.

Washington suspended its diplomatic presence in Syria in 2012, at the start of the country’s civil war.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Roger Carstens, Biden’s special envoy for hostage affairs, will “continue to engage with the Syrian government.”

Damascus denies claims of having detained Tice.

