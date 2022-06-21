Biden Will Visit Israel Despite Government Collapse

The US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, confirmed to Israeli media that US President Joe Biden will visit Israel next month as planned, despite the announcement Monday that the government coalition has collapsed and that Israel likely will be heading to new elections. President Biden will be greeted by caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid when he lands in Israel on July 13. It will be his first visit to Israel as president. White House officials have said since the announcement of President Biden’s visit that the president would travel to Israel no matter what the political situation. The government has been in danger of falling for several weeks as individual coalition members have held it hostage to their demands. Reports on Tuesday morning, only hours after the announcement of the break-up of the government, said that the coalition would move up the dissolution process to as early as Wednesday, in order to prevent Opposition Leader Binyamin Netanyahu from forming a new government without new elections. For more information on the end of the Bennett-Lapid government coalitions see our coverage: “Beleaguered Israeli Gov’t To Pre-emptively Dissolve Knesset, Go to Elections.”