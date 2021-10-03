Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bill to Strengthen Abraham Accords Moves One Step Closer to Passage
US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House in Washington, DC, Sept. 15, 2020. (Shealah Craighead/White House)
Mideast Daily News
Abraham Accords
US House of Representatives
Israel
normalization

Bill to Strengthen Abraham Accords Moves One Step Closer to Passage

Michael Friedson
10/03/2021

In a rare example of a policy shared by the Biden administration with its predecessor, the House Foreign Affairs Committee has approved the Israel Relations Normalization Act for congressional action. The bill reiterates American support for the Abraham Accords, the agreements intended to normalize relations between Israel and Arab Gulf nations that marked a high-point of foreign policy achievements by the Trump administration. Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan have signed such agreements, as has Morocco, which insists on keeping its agreement with Israel outside of the Abraham Accords. The lead sponsor of the bill, which is bipartisan, is Illinois Democrat Rep. Brad Schneider. In the language of the bill itself, it asserts that “it is the policy of the United States to expand and strengthen the Abraham Accords to encourage other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for the citizens of those countries.” Accordingly, the bill instructs the US State Department to “develop a strategy on expanding and strengthening the Abraham Accords,” the term used to refer collectively to agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and between Israel and Bahrain marking the public normalization of relations between the two Arab countries and Israel. “The strategy must include a description of how the US government will encourage further normalization of relations with Israel,” the bill also says.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.