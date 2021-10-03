Bill to Strengthen Abraham Accords Moves One Step Closer to Passage

In a rare example of a policy shared by the Biden administration with its predecessor, the House Foreign Affairs Committee has approved the Israel Relations Normalization Act for congressional action. The bill reiterates American support for the Abraham Accords, the agreements intended to normalize relations between Israel and Arab Gulf nations that marked a high-point of foreign policy achievements by the Trump administration. Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan have signed such agreements, as has Morocco, which insists on keeping its agreement with Israel outside of the Abraham Accords. The lead sponsor of the bill, which is bipartisan, is Illinois Democrat Rep. Brad Schneider. In the language of the bill itself, it asserts that “it is the policy of the United States to expand and strengthen the Abraham Accords to encourage other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for the citizens of those countries.” Accordingly, the bill instructs the US State Department to “develop a strategy on expanding and strengthening the Abraham Accords,” the term used to refer collectively to agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and between Israel and Bahrain marking the public normalization of relations between the two Arab countries and Israel. “The strategy must include a description of how the US government will encourage further normalization of relations with Israel,” the bill also says.