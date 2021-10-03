Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Billions of Dollars Later, Dubai’s World Expo Opens
People visit the site of Expo 2020 on September 30, 2021, on the day of its opening in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Dubai
Expo 2020

Billions of Dollars Later, Dubai’s World Expo Opens

Michael Friedson
10/03/2021

In what seems for many to be a nod to the 1964 World’s Fair in New York where the Vatican pavilion attracted huge lines and countless visitors to view Michelangelo’s magnificent statue, the Pieta, visitors to Dubai’s Expo 2020 are lining up to see a seventeen-foot marble replica of another Michelangelo masterpiece: his statue of David. The latter is making quite a splash given the nation’s laws against nudity and the statue’s seventeen feet of naked Biblical personality. Almost 200 nations are exhibiting their respective gifts to the world on an over-1000-acre tract of desert at a cost of billions of dollars. As the name implies, the about twice-a-decade exhibition was scheduled to open a year ago but was pushed off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For its contribution, the United States had to rely on a handout from the UAE when it couldn’t raise funds in time. Its pavilion showcases American inventions, including one of the current commercial space ships. The ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the force behind the event, told the opening ceremony that Expo 2020 is “a chance to showcase the best of human excellence. It offers a platform to forge a united worldwide effort to build a more sustainable and prosperous future for all of mankind.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.