Billions Pledged, Big Doubts: Board of Peace Opens Gaza Reconstruction Push

Giorgia Valente drops readers into a new Washington-made experiment: the Board of Peace, a body the American president is selling as the diplomatic engine for Gaza’s ceasefire and reconstruction. At its first formal meeting on February 19, 2026, President Donald Trump pitched momentum—47 countries in the room, $10 billion from the US, another $7 billion from participants, $2 billion from the United Nations for humanitarian assistance, and even $75 million from FIFA for soccer-related projects. It’s a headline-friendly pile of pledges, but it’s still nowhere near the upper-end estimates for rebuilding Gaza, which have been reported as high as $70 billion.

The bigger question is what, exactly, this Board is. Enzo Cannizzaro, a professor of International Law and European Union Law at Sapienza University of Rome, argues the structure breaks with the usual rulebook: international organizations are typically built by treaty, not created by executive order. He says “a formal treaty still does not exist,” and warns that the statute concentrates authority in a way that could outlive Trump’s presidency. His blunt assessment: the Board “seems more like a private club than an international organization.”

That design may help explain the abstentions. The UK, France, and Germany have declined to participate, and the Vatican has formally refused. Cardinal Pietro Parolin said the Holy See “will not participate” because the Board’s “particular nature” is unlike that of other states.

Italy showed up, but carefully. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Rome would attend as an observer for “constitutional compatibility,” a nod to Italy’s requirement for equality among states in international bodies.

Meanwhile, operational problems pile up: Hamas’ disarmament, Israeli troop withdrawal, border crossings, oversight to prevent diversion of materials, and doubts about who runs postwar Gaza. Joe Truzman of the Long War Journal calls the Board a UN Security Council-endorsed coordination forum, but he says it’s “far too early” to judge success.

Valente’s piece makes the case that the money matters—but the Board’s legitimacy fight may matter more. Read the full article for the legal fault lines, the Vatican’s language, and the unanswered question at the center: Is this the start of a workable reconstruction platform, or a diplomatic experiment built to be contested?