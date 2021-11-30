This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Black Eyed Peas Frontman Will.i.am, Performing in Jerusalem, Says Won’t Turn His Back on Israelis
will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas performs onstage during the 8th annual "We Can Survive" concert hosted by Audacy at Hollywood Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy)
Mideast Daily News

Black Eyed Peas Frontman Will.i.am, Performing in Jerusalem, Says Won’t Turn His Back on Israelis

Marcy Oster
11/30/2021

Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, who performed in Israel on Monday night, said that despite calls on his band to boycott the Jewish State, he will not turn his back “on people that live here because of politics.” Will.i.am made his comments in an interview with The Associated Press prior to the band’s concert in Jerusalem; he also was in the country to speak at an innovation conference held by Improvate, an Israeli organization that works to advance Israeli technology. His i.am+ tech firm acquired an Israeli startup company in 2016.  Meanwhile, will.i.am told the AP that “(T)here’s beautiful people here as well as beautiful people in Palestine. And one day we want to go there too.” He noted that he has many personal ties to Israel, including friends – and his first girlfriend. Some 8,000 Israelis attended his concert in Jerusalem, which the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement condemned. The BDS France website called the concert “even more scandalous” because it took place on the United Nations’ International Day of Solidarity With the Palestinian People.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.