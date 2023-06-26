Black Sea Grain Corridor Shipped Over 32 Million Tons Globally Since August 2022, Says Turkish Minister

More than 32 million tons of grain were shipped globally via the Black Sea grain corridor from August 2022 to the present, according to Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Turkey’s transport and infrastructure minister. He reported on Sunday that the bulk of these shipments were destined for China, Spain, Turkey, and Italy, as cited by the İhlas News Agency.

The grain transported to African nations has seen a substantial rise, doubling in the last six months to account for 12% of the total grain moved through this corridor. Uraloğlu added that out of the 987 grain-carrying vessels, 290 were flying the Turkish flag.

This marked increase in grain transportation follows a critical agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022. The pact, signed between Russia and Ukraine, enabled the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, which had been stalled due to the conflict that erupted between the two countries earlier in the same year.