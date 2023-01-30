Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blinken Arrives in Israel, Will Discuss Iran and Palestinians With Netanyahu
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a statement upon arrival at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, on January 30, 2023. (Ronaldo Schemidt/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Antony Blinken
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran

Blinken Arrives in Israel, Will Discuss Iran and Palestinians With Netanyahu

The Media Line Staff
01/30/2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel today for a series of meetings with Israeli officials, including one with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Blinken visited Cairo on Sunday, where he said during a news conference about the recent violence between Israelis and Palestinians that all parties should “calm things down and deescalate tensions,” and reiterated the “importance of working for a two-state solution.” He met on Monday morning with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Blinken will first meet Netanyahu and then Israeli President Isaac Herzog upon his arrival in Israel late Monday afternoon; he also is scheduled to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during a visit to Ramallah in the West Bank on Tuesday.

Blinken’s visit to Israel comes as a day after Iran announced that a mysterious drone attack targeted an weapons factory in the central Iranian city of Isfahan; the attack bears the hallmark of previous Israeli airstrikes attributed to Israel. Netanyahu and Blinken are expected to discuss the nearly non-existent nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers as well as preventing Iran from achieving nuclear weapons.

See The Media Line’s report ahead of Blinken’s landing in Israel: Blinken, Netanyahu to Discuss Stopping Iran’s Nukes in Wake of Drone Attack on Munitions Plant, as well as our continuing coverage.

 

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.