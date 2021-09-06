Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blinken, Austin Head to Middle East for Victory Lap or Damage Control
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
United States
Afghanistan
Antony Blinken
Lloyd Austin
US troop withdrawal

Blinken, Austin Head to Middle East for Victory Lap or Damage Control

Michael Friedson
09/06/2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin headed east on Sunday for separate but parallel missions to meet with allies, express gratitude to those who assisted, and explain the chaotic end to America’s 20-year presence in Afghanistan. The administration is trying to put down the concern of allies that the United States is not a reliable partner following its hurried exit. A major part of the visits will be to reinforce the administration’s focus on the airlift carried out in the final days as a major success in order to blunt critics’ assertion that amid the chaos many individuals who would not pass vetting procedures are being allowed to enter the US. Along this line, both men are believed to be trying to round up support for Washington’s efforts to rescue Americans and Afghan allies who fought side by side with US forces amid reports from the region that the Taliban are holding them hostage.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.