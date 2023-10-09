Blinken Denies Iran’s Direct Involvement in Attack on Israel Despite Claims of Planning by Hamas, Hizbullah

The invasion of southern Israel by Hamas terrorists Saturday and the massive exchange of rocket fire and airstrikes between the Gaza Strip and Israel since then, which have caused more than 1,200 deaths on both sides, have shattered Israel’s perceived invincibility and led to intensified scrutiny on Iran’s involvement in the conflict.

Reports from senior members of Hamas and Hizbullah, another Iran-backed group, suggest that Iran had been intricately involved in planning the attacks since last August. They claim that the operation, the most severe violation of Israel’s borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War, was greenlighted at a meeting in Beirut last Monday involving officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, however, stated on CNN’s State of the Union that the US had “not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack,” although acknowledging a long-standing relationship between Iran and Hamas. “We don’t have any information at this time to corroborate this account,” added another US official.

Critics of the Biden Administration argue that the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian funds in a recent US-Iran prisoner swap indirectly aids Iran’s support for armed proxy groups such as Hamas and Hizbullah. “Hamas knows, and Iran knows they’re moving money around,” said 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley.

The funds, however, can only be used for humanitarian purposes like food and medicine, said Brian Nelson, the US Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and finance. “All of the money held in restricted accounts in Doha … remains in Doha. Not a penny has been spent,” he added.

Israeli security forces blame Iran, albeit indirectly, and Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said his government is aware of meetings among “proxies of Iran” in Lebanon and Syria. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke to Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Sunday, acknowledging support but not operational control over the attacks.

A European official and a Syrian government adviser confirmed the same account of Iran’s involvement as the senior Hamas and Hizbullah members, adding weight to the allegation that Tehran is shifting focus from regional conflicts like the feud with Saudi Arabia, to concentrate on Israel.