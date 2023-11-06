Blinken Makes Surprise Iraq Trip To Discuss Attacks on US Forces

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Iraq on Sunday amid growing fears that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a wider regional conflict.

Blinken held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on cracking down on the recent attacks on US forces in Iraq, which the United States has blamed on Iran-backed groups.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, there has been a significant increase in rocket and drone attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria, most of them claimed by a group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, Blinken said the talks with al-Sudani were “productive” and that the Iraqi premier was working with his security forces to “take necessary action” to deal with the attacks.

“This is a matter of Iraqi sovereignty. No country wants to have militia groups engaged in violent activity,” Blinken said. “We have a shared purpose and commitment in trying to make sure that these attacks don’t happen.”

Blinken’s visit followed stops in Israel and Jordan. On Sunday evening, he arrived in Turkey, where he is expected to hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, amid warnings by the Iran-backed group Kataib Hizbullah that his visit would be met with “an unprecedented escalation.”

Al-Sudani, whose government has close ties with Iran but who has publicly condemned attacks on US forces in his country, discussed “the urgency of containing the crisis [the Israel-Hamas war] and preventing its spread,” his office said in a statement.

Al-Sudani is this week expected to begin a regional tour to Iran and the Persian Gulf nations.