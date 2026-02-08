Blooms in a War Zone: Khartoum Hosts First Flower Festival in Years

Khartoum hosted its first Flower Festival in nearly three years this week, drawing exhibitors and visitors to a weeklong horticulture and landscaping show that organizers framed as a small but pointed marker of recovery after Sudan’s war tore through the capital. The festival, held at Marina Gardens near Nile Street, brought together more than 150 Sudanese companies and producers displaying ornamental plants, seedlings, fruit trees, and landscape designs—some shown publicly for the first time.

For Khartoum State officials, the message was as much political as it was botanical. “This event carries deep symbolic meaning,” said Abu Bakr Al-Tayeb, director general of natural resources and forests at Khartoum State’s Ministry of Agriculture. “This is the first exhibition since Khartoum State was retaken,” he said. “Many of the flowers are being shown for the first time. Khartoum is beginning to regain its green cover.”

Organizers said the aim is to help local producers restart disrupted supply chains while nudging the city back toward public life. “The return of exhibitions like this helps revive production chains disrupted for years,” said Mohamed Al-Saudi, director of Marina Gardens and head of the organizing committee.

The backdrop remains grim. Sudan’s conflict, which began in April 2023, has pitted the Sudanese Armed Forces against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions, according to widely published estimates. Still, the capital has seen signs of movement: the International Organization for Migration has said nearly 1.4 million people have returned to Khartoum, and the government moved its headquarters back in January. The army said in May 2025 it had secured full control of Khartoum State after more than two years of fighting.