Board of Peace Faces Gaza’s Hardest Question: Who Can Disarm Hamas?

Giorgia Valente’s report takes readers inside the crowded machinery of Gaza’s proposed postwar order, where plans are multiplying faster than anyone can prove they can be carried out. The latest idea is the creation of Hamas-free “temporary communities” in the Israeli-controlled Green Zone, places where Palestinian civilians could receive shelter, aid, schooling, medical care, and jobs under a future civilian authority rather than under Hamas rule. On paper, it sounds like a practical first step. On the ground, it runs straight into the same old Middle East wall: weapons, sovereignty, legitimacy, and trust.

The article centers on President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace and its effort to move Gaza into Phase Two of a postwar plan. The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a Palestinian technocratic body meant to replace Hamas’ rule, has been announced but has not entered Gaza. A proposed International Stabilization Force exists more as a headquarters and diplomatic project than as a deployed force. Moroccan officers have arrived in Israel, but that is not the same as boots on the ground inside Gaza.

Dr. Gershon Baskin argues that waiting for a perfect agreement is a recipe for paralysis. He wants the Palestinian committee, police, and stabilization force to begin operating in the Green Zone, giving Gazans a visible alternative to Hamas and allowing reconstruction jobs to become a tool of political change.

Katherine Prescott of the US Department of State is far less sanguine. She says the core institutions do not yet function, the stabilization force is not a force in any real operational sense, and Hamas’ disarmament has no agreed verification mechanism. Her blunt verdict: the architecture exists, but the institutions do not work.

The deeper problem is sequencing. Israel wants Hamas disarmed before withdrawing. Hamas wants Israeli steps, guarantees, and political concessions before disarmament. Arab mediators and Palestinians say no plan can succeed without a political horizon. Meanwhile, Washington’s attention has been pulled toward Iran diplomacy.

Valente’s full article shows how Gaza’s future may hinge not on another grand declaration, but on whether anyone can turn paper institutions into facts on the ground before the ceasefire framework collapses under its own contradictions.