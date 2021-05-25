Boeing Blasted By Big Buyer for Botching Bargain of Billions

Emirates airlines, one of largest companies in the business, threatened on Monday to terminate its $50 billion purchase deal with Boeing if the latter fails to deliver on performance commitments. “We will not accept an airplane unless it is performing 100% to contract,” the president of the state-owned Emirates, Tim Clark, said. The mammoth airline owns a fleet of 140 Boeing and 115 Airbus jets, with the contested deal scheduled to deliver 156 new Boeing 777x planes which are slated to replace the old ones. “There are issues on that airplane. I’m not altogether clear as to when we’re going to get them,” Clark admitted, adding that the initial delivery date planned for 2023 is likely to be postponed, despite Boeing’s insistence to the contrary. The airline’s head on Monday also voiced criticism frequently leveled against the American manufacturer following consecutive fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that claimed the lives of 346 people.