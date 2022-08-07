The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Bomb on Busy Kabul Street in Shiite Area Kills at Least 8, Injures 22 on Eve of Ashura
A view of Kabul, Afghanistan in a 2020 photo. (WIkimedia Commons)
Bomb on Busy Kabul Street in Shiite Area Kills at Least 8, Injures 22 on Eve of Ashura

The Media Line Staff
08/07/2022

A bomb exploded on a busy street in Kabul, Afghanistan loaded with shoppers a day before the Muslim Ashura celebration that is mainly observed by Shiite Muslims. The bomb killed at least 8 people and injured 22, Reuters reported. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack occurred in Kabul’s western district, which is frequented by members of the minority Shiite Muslim community; Islamic State is made up of Sunni Muslims. Ashura is a day of commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and is mainly observed by Shiites. Another explosion in Kabul, on Friday, claimed by Islamic Jihad, killed at least eight people and injured 18. The Taliban, a Sunni Muslim group that has controlled Afghanistan for the last year, said they will work to better protect the Shiite community, including mosques.

 

