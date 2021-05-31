Defend Press Freedom

Breaking With Bibi, Bennett Broaches Bizarre Bond, Bringing Barrage of Betrayal Bad-Mouthing
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Naftali Bennett
Yamina
Binyamin Netanyahu
forming coalition

Breaking With Bibi, Bennett Broaches Bizarre Bond, Bringing Barrage of Betrayal Bad-Mouthing

Uri Cohen
05/31/2021

Naftali Bennett, head of the right-wing Yamina party and now presumably Israel’s next prime minister, announced on Sunday night his intention to form a unity government with former opposition leader Yair Lapid, following months of vacillating and hesitation. “There is no alternative,” Bennett said in explaining his decision, promising the future coalition, made of right-, center- and left-wing parties will look to “heal the nation.” The move, if followed through, will unseat longtime Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and will constitute a serious violation by Bennett of several of his campaign promises. The former Netanyahu confidant and ally vowed to replace the prime minister during the latest cycle and also swore he would do everything to prevent fifth elections, but at the same time declared he would not join Lapid and would not lean on predominantly Arab parties, two pledges he will break if he is indeed sworn in early next week, as is now expected. Following Bennett’s address, Netanyahu himself took the stage, viciously attacking his challenger and warning Israelis that the designated government will endanger the nation’s security and its very existence.

