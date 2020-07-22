Ethiopia, Egypt Hail Breakthrough in Grand Renaissance Dam Talks

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali announced a breakthrough in talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on Tuesday. The issue has been one of the region’s most contentious given its position on the Nile River and the ability to control the flow of water before it reaches Egypt and Sudan, both of which rely heavily on the Nile. The $4.5 billion project will make Ethiopia a major energy producer and exporter, providing power for its own people as well as to international customers. The structure, which will be the largest on the African continent, has the potential to stop short the flow of water, leaving Egypt and Sudan without adequate quantities. Ethiopia’s Ali spoke of the “major common understanding which paves the way for a breakthrough,” a thought seconded by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.