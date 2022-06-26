The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Britain’s Prince Charles Accepted Millions in Cash From Qatar Official, Sunday Times Reports
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales departs the opening ceremony of the 24 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Kigali Convention Centre on June 24, 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda.
Mideast Daily News
Prince Charles
Qatar
cash
Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani

Britain’s Prince Charles Accepted Millions in Cash From Qatar Official, Sunday Times Reports

The Media Line Staff
06/26/2022

Britain’s Prince Charles accepted bags containing 3 million euros in cash during meetings with the former prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the British-based Sunday Times reported. The payments were received from the sheikh during meetings held between the men between 2011 and 2015, according to the report. The cash was handed to the Prince of Wales in a suitcase in one of the incidents, according to the report. The prince’s spokesman told the newspaper that the money was “passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate covenants and assured us that all the correct processes were followed.” The charity where the money was deposited has been identified as the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. There is no suggestion the payments were illegal, according to the report. Charles and his charities have faced charges over the years of a “cash-for-access” culture. In February, police announced an investigation into a bid to give honors and citizenship to a Saudi national linked to the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. Charles has said he has no knowledge of such an incident.

