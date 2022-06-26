Britain’s Prince Charles Accepted Millions in Cash From Qatar Official, Sunday Times Reports

Britain’s Prince Charles accepted bags containing 3 million euros in cash during meetings with the former prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the British-based Sunday Times reported. The payments were received from the sheikh during meetings held between the men between 2011 and 2015, according to the report. The cash was handed to the Prince of Wales in a suitcase in one of the incidents, according to the report. The prince’s spokesman told the newspaper that the money was “passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate covenants and assured us that all the correct processes were followed.” The charity where the money was deposited has been identified as the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. There is no suggestion the payments were illegal, according to the report. Charles and his charities have faced charges over the years of a “cash-for-access” culture. In February, police announced an investigation into a bid to give honors and citizenship to a Saudi national linked to the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. Charles has said he has no knowledge of such an incident.