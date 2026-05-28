British Museum Postpones Ancient Israel Talk Over Protest Fears

The British Museum postponed a sold-out Jewish Culture Month lecture on ancient Israel and Judah on Thursday after the London institution said it learned that some registered attendees planned to disrupt the event, turning a lunchtime archaeology talk into the latest flashpoint over Jewish public life in Britain.

The event, “Ancient Israel and Judah in the British Museum,” had been scheduled for 1 p.m. and was to be delivered by Dr. Paul Collins, keeper of the museum’s Department of the Middle East. The lecture was billed as a look at museum objects connected to the ancient kingdoms of Israel and Judah, a topic that would normally sit comfortably in the realm of artifacts, inscriptions, and dusty maps. In 2026 Britain, apparently, even the Bronze Age needs security planning.

The museum said the session was postponed after it became aware that a “significant proportion of registered attendees” were “intending to deliberately disrupt the event.” It said it recognized “the importance of lawful protest and freedom of expression in a democratic society” but also had a duty to ensure events could proceed “safely, securely and without intimidation for speakers, staff and visitors alike.”

Jewish Culture Month, launched this year by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, runs from May 16 to June 15 and includes cultural, historical, artistic, and food-related events across the UK. It was created at a time of rising concern over antisemitism in Britain, including recent attacks and heightened security fears around Jewish institutions.

The Board of Deputies called the postponement “highly regrettable” and said people had sought to disrupt “a Jewish Culture Month event celebrating Jewish cultural heritage at the British Museum.”

Lord Wolfson, the shadow attorney general and a member of the House of Lords, criticized the decision, saying: “If publicly-funded institutions cannot host such events without folding to pressure, serious questions arise about that funding.”

He later added: “I’ve no doubt that everyone has acted in good faith. But this is the wrong decision, at the wrong time, and sends precisely the wrong message.”