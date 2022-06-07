The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Briton Who Collected 12 Stones, Shards from Iraqi Dig Gets 15 Years in Jail
The Baghdad Karh Criminal Court where Jim Fitton was tried and sentenced to 15 years in prison after taking 12 stones and pottery shards from an Iraqi archaeological site, on June 6, 2022. (Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Archaeology
Iraq
Smuggling

Briton Who Collected 12 Stones, Shards from Iraqi Dig Gets 15 Years in Jail

Steven Ganot
06/07/2022

A retired British geologist has been sentenced by an Iraqi court to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle artifacts out of Iraq. Bath, England resident Jim Fitton, 66, collected 12 stones and shards of broken pottery from the Eridu archaeological site in southern Iraq. He was arrested at Baghdad airport last March, alongside German tourist Volker Waldmann, who was arrested on the same charges.

Waldmann, who had 10 of the 12 artifacts when he was arrested, was acquitted of the charges and will be released. Fitton said he did not know he was breaking Iraqi laws.

While Fitton’s conviction could have carried a death sentence, the judge in the case said he was applying a reduced sentence “because of the advanced age of the accused.”

But the 15-year sentence might as well have been death, according to Fitton’s son-in-law. “For a man of Jim’s age, 15 years in an Iraqi prison is tantamount to a death sentence,” he said. “We are raising an appeal and will continue to fight for Jim’s freedom, and urge the government to support us in every way possible and to open lines of communication with us at a senior level,” he added.

Fitton’s lawyer, Thair Soud, said he was expecting a much lower sentence for his client. “I thought the worst-case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” he said.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.