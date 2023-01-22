Building Collapse in Aleppo, Syria Kills 16

A residential building collapsed Sunday in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, killing at least 16 people, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported. A water leak undermined the foundations of the five-story building, which housed about 30 people, leading to its collapse.

Rescuers are still working to find survivors, according to SANA.

The collapse of buildings is an all-too-frequent occurrence in Syria, particularly since the start of the civil war in 2011, and has resulted in the displacement of large numbers of people and caused a significant loss of life. The war has caused extensive damage to the country’s infrastructure, including to buildings and housing. The collapse of buildings is often caused by bombing and airstrikes, as well as by the use of heavy artillery. Additionally, the prolonged conflict has resulted in a lack of maintenance and repair to existing structures, leading to further deterioration and collapse.