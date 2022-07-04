The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Bullet That Killed Al Jazeera Journalist Examined at US Embassy in Jerusalem, Returned to PA
Shireen Abu Akleh. (Screenshot: YouTube/AlJazeera Channel)
Mideast Daily News
Shireen Abu Akleh
bullet
investigation
US Embassy

Bullet That Killed Al Jazeera Journalist Examined at US Embassy in Jerusalem, Returned to PA

The Media Line Staff
07/04/2022

The bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May was examined at the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Sunday evening and then returned to Palestinian Authorities, Al Jazeera reported. Unnamed Israelis were present for the examination, according to the report. The Israel Defense Forces said Israeli experts would lead the examination but the Palestinians say they only gave permission for American examiners to handle the bullet. Abu Akleh was an American citizen. Results of the examination are expected sometime on Monday, according to the report.

The Palestinian American journalist, 51, was killed while covering an Israeli army raid on the West Bank city of Jenin. The Palestinians accuse Israeli soldiers of targeting Abu Akleh. The Israeli military suggested that Abu Akleh was killed in the crossfire between its troops and Palestinian gunmen. The United Nations and several news outlets said that their investigations found that Abu Akleh was most likely killed by an Israeli soldier, though not necessarily on purpose. Israeli authorities later announced that they identified a gun that could have fired the shot that killed the journalist but that it would need to examine the bullet to make a definitive determination.

