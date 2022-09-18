The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Burial Cave From Reign of Ramses II Discovered on Israel’s Mediterranean Coast
Some of the intact vessels found in a 3,300-year-old burial cave found during construction of a new park on the beach at Kibbutz Palmachim. (Emil Eljam, Israel Antiquities Authority via Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Caves
Beach
Israel Antiquities Authority

Burial Cave From Reign of Ramses II Discovered on Israel’s Mediterranean Coast

The Media Line Staff
09/18/2022

An untouched 3,300-year-old burial cave was discovered near the Mediterranean Sea coast in Israel. The discovery of the cave, filled with items that date to the Late Bronze Age, close to or during the reign of Ramses II, was made last week but announced by the Israel Antiquities Authority on Sunday. It was found during the construction of a new park on the beach at Kibbutz Palmachim when a tractor moved a rock to reveal the cave, making an inspector for the Nature and Parks Authority the first person to get a peek at the cave, which does not appear to have been disturbed. Ramses II is believed to be the Egyptian pharaoh in the biblical book of Exodus who suffered the 10 plagues because he refused to release his kingdom’s Hebrew slaves. Israeli archaeologists found intact pottery and bronze vessels, including cooking pots and oil lamps, and an area to lay out the bodies. Little has been discovered about the family or clan that used the cave.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.