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Burnham Signals a Tougher Tone on Israel Without a Foreign-Policy Break
Newly confirmed Labour Party leader Andy Burnham as he leaves after speaking with local stakeholders and party supporters about his plan to deliver good growth in every postcode across the country, during a visit to Gravesend Town Pier in Kent, July 17, 2026. (Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)

Burnham Signals a Tougher Tone on Israel Without a Foreign-Policy Break

Steven Ganot
07/20/2026

Andy Burnham is entering Downing Street with years of domestic political experience—but only a partial foreign-policy record, leaving Britain’s next moves across the Middle East open to interpretation.

In this explainer, I trace the statements, votes and political alliances that offer the best clues to how Burnham may approach Israel, Gaza, Iran and the wider region. The clearest change is likely to be rhetorical: a more openly critical line on Israel’s conduct in Gaza and greater willingness to use pressure over settlements and Palestinian rights.

Burnham has condemned the Hamas-led October 7 attack and insisted that criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government must never excuse antisemitism. At the same time, he has apologized for Labour’s early response to the war, saying the party was too slow to call for a ceasefire and should do more to pressure Israel.

His record predates the current conflict. Burnham visited the West Bank in 2012, backed Palestinian recognition during his 2015 Labour leadership campaign, and criticized Israeli settlements. Yet he also opposed a general boycott of Israel, joined Labour Friends of Israel, and once said Israel would be his first foreign destination if elected Labour leader.

That mix suggests adjustment rather than ideological rupture.

His military record is similarly complicated. Burnham voted for the 2003 Iraq War but later supported a more restrictive parliamentary approach to possible intervention in Syria. As prime minister, he may quickly face decisions over the US-Iran conflict, British military facilities, maritime security, and the Strait of Hormuz.

Far less is known about his positions on Iran, the Gulf states, Syria, or Lebanon. Britain’s established security, trade and diplomatic ties are likely to constrain any dramatic departure, while the US-UK alliance will shape how far Burnham can diverge from President Donald Trump.

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I conclude that Burnham’s government will probably sound tougher on Israel, show greater public concern for Palestinians and consider targeted economic pressure—while remaining cautious about alliances, military commitments and regional stability.

Read my full explainer for the political record behind those predictions and the limits of what can yet be known about Britain’s incoming prime minister.

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Andy Burnham
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