Bus-Truck Crash Kills 22 in Southern Egypt
(Illustrative)
Mideast Daily News
bus crash
Egypt

Bus-Truck Crash Kills 22 in Southern Egypt

Steven Ganot
07/19/2022

At least 22 people were killed and 33 injured Tuesday when a passenger bus hit a trailer truck on a highway in Egypt, authorities said. The crash took place in the early morning in the city of Mallawi, about 160 miles south of Cairo, in Egypt’s Minya province. The truck driver had parked his vehicle on the side of the road to change a tire when the bus, which was headed north toward Cairo, hit it. The injured were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Minya, around 25 miles north of Mallawi.

On July 7, a bus collided with a truck loaded with ice on a road between the southern Egyptian town of Aswan and the famed Abu Simbel temple, killing nine Sudanese and injuring dozens of other people.

Traffic accidents, mostly caused by speeding, careless driving, bad roads, and poor enforcement of traffic laws, kill around 10,000 people per year in Egypt. Around 12.8 people per 100,000 residents are killed annually on Egypt’s roads, a figure similar to that of the United States (12.4 per 100,000 per year). But the number killed in Egypt annually per 100,000 motor vehicles (148.7) is more than 10 times the American figure (14.2).

