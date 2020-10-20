Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Cabinet Contemplates Closure Corrections as Corona Cases Ceding
Mideast Daily News
easing restrictions
coronavirus
Israel

Cabinet Contemplates Closure Corrections as Corona Cases Ceding

Uri Cohen
10/20/2020

The Israeli government on Tuesday will convene to discuss further closure relief, as coronavirus figures continue their downward trend. After preschools, kindergartens and some places of business were reopened earlier this week, decision-makers would now like to bring back most elementary schools and private sector businesses. Despite the slight uptick in new cases and test positivity rates on Monday, the overall virus curve for the past month has been encouraging, as the full national lockdown that was reimposed on the country in early September quickly achieved its intended goal of driving down novel cases and deaths. Of the 31,000 tests administered Monday, 3.7% returned positive. A total of 2,270 Israelis have died since the beginning of the outbreak. Also on Tuesday, it was reported in the daily Haaretz that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had reached a backdoor agreement with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, by which ultra-Orthodox schools would remain open despite health restrictions and government protocols. The prime minister reportedly promised his political ally that he would ensure minimal police enforcement if the religious institutions would promise to abide by social distancing guidelines. Netanyahu and Deri denied the allegations.

