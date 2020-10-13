Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Cabinet OKs Israel-UAE Peace Treaty
Mideast Daily News
Abraham Accord
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Cabinet
Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Binyamin Netanyahu

Cabinet OKs Israel-UAE Peace Treaty

Uri Cohen
10/13/2020

Israel’s cabinet on Monday voted to approve the Abraham Accord signed last month between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The treaty, which establishes friendly diplomatic and economic relations between the two states, will now advance to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, which is expected to ratify the treaty next week. Immediately following the vote – not much more than a formality – Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu revealed that he had spoken over the weekend with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and that the two agreed to visit each other’s countries in the near future. Such a summit would be the first official meeting between the two, as Netanyahu was forced to “make do” with the UAE’s foreign minister at the pact’s White House signing ceremony in September. Next week, an Israeli delegation will land for the second time in the UAE to hold meetings with their Abu Dhabi counterparts, who will then accompany the team back to Jerusalem for a historic first official visit in the Jewish state.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.