Cairo Complicit in Cruel Killing of Cambridge College-goer, Conte Concludes

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday called on Egypt to “do more” in investigating its national security forces for the murder of an Italian student in Cairo four years ago. “We want to see clear signs of collaboration from Egypt,” Conte said on Tuesday after his investigators concluded there was “unequivocal” proof of the role four Egyptian officials played in Giulio Regeni’s brutal and untimely death. The 28-year-old Regeni, a Cambridge University student, was researching unionized street vendors in Egypt’s capital for his doctoral thesis when he disappeared in January 2016. His body resurfaced over a week later, bearing signs of extensive torture Italian officials say was carried out at Cairo’s national security agency’s offices. Egypt has denied any involvement in the incident and has shut down its own investigation into the matter. Conte, meanwhile, reiterated on Tuesday that he was still considering recalling his ambassador from Cairo and that all options were on the table as the trial unfolds.