Calls for French Boycott Spread Through Muslim World

Uri Cohen
10/27/2020

French President Emmanuel Macron’s promise to crack down on radical Islamism in his country after the murder of a teacher who displayed a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad continues to draw outrage from Muslim nations. On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who earlier called for Macron to “receive some mental treatment” for his comments, called on his citizens to boycott French products. He was joined by the Pakistani parliament, which passed a resolution calling on the Islamabad government to recall its ambassador from Paris. In Bangladesh, protesters took to the streets, calling Macron “the enemy of peace,” while Saudi officials in Riyadh signaled that they would, for the time being, resist calls from citizens to shun French imports. Last week, a history teacher named Samuel Paty was beheaded in Paris after displaying a caricature of Muhammad in his class on freedom of expression. The French president condemned the act and promised to fight Islamist extremists in France.

