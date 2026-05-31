Campus Israel Offers Jewish Students a New Way Out of the Campus Storm

In Felice Friedson’s interview with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the former deputy mayor of Jerusalem turns a blunt question into a practical project: Why are more Jewish students abroad not considering Israeli universities for full English-language degrees? For Hassan-Nahoum, the answer is not quality, cost, or opportunity. It is access.

The conversation centers on Campus Israel, the new platform Hassan-Nahoum co-founded with Lisa Barkan to make Israel feel like a real college option for Jewish students facing antisemitism, hostility, or pressure to hide their identity on campuses abroad. The pitch is simple and sharp: Israel offers English-language degrees, lower tuition than many US programs, a strong technology ecosystem, and a society where students can live openly as Jews rather than spend their college years looking over their shoulders.

In the interview, Hassan-Nahoum describes the program as part digital platform, part human concierge. Students can book a half-hour session with an education director, explore programs, receive help with applications, and get support after arrival. Campus Israel, she says, will help students acclimate, find internships, build community, and form meaningful relationships with Israelis—“soup to nuts, the whole thing.”

The financial case is just as direct. Hassan-Nahoum says students can earn a degree in Israel for less than one year of tuition in America, while some postgraduate programs cost $10,000 to $20,000 rather than the quarter-million-dollar price tag she associates with parts of the US system. If even 5% of Jewish college-bound students choose Israel, she argues, that could create a “critical mass” of Israel-connected graduates who return to the Diaspora as future leaders—or stay and become part of Israel’s own brain gain.

Friedson’s interview also moves beyond campus life, taking readers through Hassan-Nahoum’s views on Iran, Gaza, the Abraham Accords, President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, women’s leadership, and the old, shape-shifting disease of antisemitism. Read the print article and watch the full interview; they capture Hassan-Nahoum trying to answer a noisy moment with something concrete: a platform, a plan, and a dare to young Jews—stop hiding, start building.