Can American Investment Help Rebuild Syria?

Syria has spent years largely cut off from American commerce. Now, officials and business leaders are asking whether the country can move from isolation to investment—and whether US companies are prepared to take the risk.

Rizik Alabi reports from Damascus on the first US-Syria Business Forum, a gathering that brought Syrian ministers, American officials, investors, bankers, energy executives, and entrepreneurs together to explore what economic engagement might look like after years of war and sanctions.

The event at the Dama Rose Hotel was designed as more than a networking exercise. Discussions ranged from banking reform and energy development to telecommunications, transportation, tourism, exports, and the legal protections foreign investors will need before committing serious capital. Syrian officials presented reform plans for 2026 and 2027, while business representatives examined how companies might enter a market with enormous needs but equally imposing complications.

The opportunity is hard to miss. Syria requires extensive reconstruction after a conflict that devastated housing, factories, roads, power networks, hospitals, and public institutions. Its location also gives it potential value as a bridge connecting Turkey, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and the Mediterranean.

Yet enthusiasm cannot repair a broken financial system. Investors still face sanctions-related uncertainty, weak banking links, damaged infrastructure, inconsistent regulations, security concerns, and questions about contract enforcement. Even where formal restrictions have eased, companies may remain cautious because compliance rules and reputational risks can outlast political announcements.

Syrian journalist and economist Ayman Abdel Nour argues that Damascus should not wait for every remaining sanction to disappear before removing domestic barriers. Early reforms, he says, could reward investors willing to enter before the market becomes crowded.

The forum also reflected a broader change in US-Syria relations following the fall of Bashar Assad’s government and President Donald Trump’s steps toward easing Syria’s international isolation. Still, a conference can open doors; it cannot guarantee that money will walk through them.

Alabi’s full report captures both the optimism inside the meeting halls and the hard economic realities waiting outside. Read it for a closer look at whether Syria’s new opening represents a genuine investment frontier—or another promising beginning that could stall before the contracts are signed.