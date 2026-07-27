Can Lebanon’s Armed Forces Go It Alone Against Hezbollah?

The meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and President Donald Trump in Washington marked more than a diplomatic milestone. It reflected Lebanon’s effort to redefine its relationship with the United States while advancing a broader plan to restore state authority—one that now faces its first real test in southern Lebanon and along the regional networks that have long supplied Hezbollah with weapons.

In the article, Does Lebanon Need a Third Party To Clear Hezbollah From Israel’s Border?, The Media Line’s Giorgia Valente discusses the July 21 meeting that centered on implementing the US-brokered framework between Lebanon and Israel, including strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces, advancing Israeli withdrawals from southern Lebanon, and addressing Hezbollah’s weapons. Aoun also described the framework’s long-term objective as “ending the state of hostility between Lebanon and Israel forever,” signaling a political horizon extending beyond another temporary ceasefire.

Much of that vision now depends on developments inside Lebanon. Israeli forces have begun withdrawing from designated areas, allowing Lebanese troops to deploy under a pilot program intended to determine whether the state can gradually assume exclusive security responsibility in the south. Expansion of the model will depend on the Lebanese army’s ability to maintain control after Israeli withdrawals.

The Washington visit also produced a symbolic economic gesture. Trump announced that his administration would permit US airlines to resume direct flights to Lebanon, ending a restriction dating to 1985, although service remains contingent on regulatory approvals and airline decisions. Lebanese Kataeb Party official Marwan Abdallah said the announcement represented renewed international confidence in Lebanon’s stability, while analyst Joe Truzman cautioned that practical implementation still lies ahead.

The challenges extend beyond southern Lebanon. Syrian authorities have recently announced multiple seizures of weapons allegedly destined for Hezbollah, including missiles, drones and anti-tank weapons intercepted near the Iraqi border. Iraq has launched its own investigation, raising the prospect that pressure on Hezbollah is increasingly targeting both its military infrastructure inside Lebanon and the regional supply routes that sustain it. Hezbollah has denied the allegations.