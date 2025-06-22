Can Syria’s ‘Unicorn’ Leader Bring Change? Rabbi Cooper Thinks It’s Possible

When Rabbi Abraham Cooper walked the streets of Damascus, it wasn’t just a personal milestone—it marked a potentially historic shift. In her detailed report, The Media Line’s Felice Friedson captures Cooper’s reflections on his surprising visit to Syria, where he and the Rev. Johnny Moore met with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, an Islamist leader Cooper dubs “a unicorn.” Why? Because al-Sharaa is both deeply ideological and—perhaps—open to reform.

Cooper didn’t come representing any government. Instead, he carried ideas: a humanitarian DNA project to identify Syria’s disappeared, potential cooperation with Israel on water and agriculture, and an appeal for repatriating the remains of Israeli spy Eli Cohen. He also raised the cases of missing US journalists. None of this was diplomatic protocol—but maybe that’s what made it work.

In Friedson’s interview, Cooper described al-Sharaa as an Islamist who “engages in disagreement without shutting down the conversation” and someone who walks with his wife in public, rare in the region’s religious politics. Still, Syria is a long way from healing. Armed groups, foreign influence, and deep trauma remain. Yet Cooper sees a small window for engagement—and thinks the American president holds the key. “The only person who can make that happen is President Trump,” he said.

Could Syria join the Abraham Accords? It’s not a priority for al-Sharaa yet—but Cooper suggests it’s no longer unthinkable. This is a cautious, eyes-wide-open approach, but one rooted in pragmatism. “We may have very little to lose,” he told Friedson. “And possibly a lot to gain.” To explore the full story and hear Rabbi Cooper in his own words, read Felice Friedson’s full report and watch the video interview.