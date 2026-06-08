Can the UAE Turn Clothing Waste Into a Circular Fashion System?

The UAE has built a reputation on glittering malls, fast fashion, and high consumption. Now it wants to prove it can do something harder: keep clothing out of landfills. In her report, Giorgia Valente examines Naseej, the National Initiative for Textile Circularity, and asks whether the country can turn a sustainability promise into a working national system.

The scale is ugly enough to ruin anyone’s shopping mood. The UAE is estimated to generate 220,000 metric tons of textile waste each year. Naseej, launched under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to bring government agencies, businesses, recyclers, researchers, community groups, and consumers into one organized effort to collect, reuse, recycle, and reduce textile waste.

The idea sounds neat. The reality is a tangled wardrobe. Experts and business owners welcome Naseej, but they warn that recycling alone will not solve the problem. Jennifer Sault of Thrift for Good says fast fashion has made clothing easier to treat as disposable, while synthetic fabrics such as polyester shed microplastics and create long-term environmental and health concerns. Her organization says it has built a model that is 99% circular, but she also admits it is “just a scratch on the tip of an iceberg.”

Muhammad Virji of Universal Clothing, Fashion Rerun, and Efaar argues that many garments still have value after their first use and should be sorted, resold, upcycled, reused, or recycled. Araceli Gallego of GoShopia.com and Fashion Revolution UAE says the real test is not only recycling, but whether repair, resale, swaps, mending, and more conscious shopping can become ordinary habits.

The challenge is convenience. Fast fashion is cheap, visible, and easy. Circular fashion requires collection points, sorting centers, repair options, recycling capacity for non-cotton textiles, and markets for recovered materials. Without those, Naseej risks becoming another noble campaign with a nice logo and too little muscle.

Valente’s full article is worth reading because it shows the gap between good intentions and real infrastructure—and why the UAE’s textile waste test will be won or lost far from the runway.