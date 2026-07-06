Canadian Jews Consider Leaving as Antisemitism Deepens Safety Fears

Kristina Jovanovski’s report captures a grim question now being asked in parts of Canada’s Jewish community: stay and hope the country gets a grip, or start looking for a safer address. Jewish organizations say rising antisemitism has pushed some Canadian Jews to consider leaving, with exploratory trips now being arranged to Panama and Tulsa, Oklahoma, and others weighing Israel or the US.

The numbers give the anxiety a hard edge. The Toronto-based Tafsik Organization is organizing a Panama trip this month after two earlier visits drew dozens of participants. Tulsa Tomorrow says more than 1,500 Canadians have expressed interest this year in its relocation trips, a sharp jump from previous years, when no more than 10 Canadians joined. The group expects about 85 Canadians to visit this year and says it has helped three Canadian families move since 2022.

Jovanovski grounds the story in personal accounts. Michael Sachs, formerly director of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre for Western Canada, left Canada after security threats in Vancouver. Rivka Campbell of Beth Tikvah Synagogue in Toronto says some Jews describe feeling as if they “can breathe” when they leave Toronto. Amir Epstein of Tafsik says older community members have been asking where they can go if Canada no longer feels safe.

The broader backdrop is stark. B’nai Brith Canada says it documented 6,800 antisemitic incidents in 2025, its highest total since annual reporting began in 1982. Prime Minister Mark Carney said more than two-thirds of religion-motivated hate crimes in Canada last year targeted Jewish Canadians, who make up about 1% of the population. A May incident outside a Toronto synagogue, where three visibly identifiable Jews were shot at with an imitation firearm, sharpened the sense of vulnerability.

The article also gives the official response: a new federal law taking effect in July will criminalize intimidation or obstruction at places of worship, schools, and community centers, while Carney has launched a ministerial council on rights, equality, and inclusion. Critics, including Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman, say enforcement remains the missing piece.

Read the full article to see how Jovanovski traces the line from online hate and campus fear to something more drastic: Jews quietly asking whether Canada is still home.