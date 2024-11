Canadian Left-Wing Groups Target Pro-Israel Charities; Jewish Leaders Fight Back

Shira Dicker reports on a campaign led by left-wing Canadian groups accusing five pro-Israel charities of aiding war crimes and violating tax laws by funding “settler violence” and military activities. This report, released by Independent Jewish Voices Canada and Just Peace Advocates, has triggered a backlash from mainstream Jewish organizations, which assert that such accusations are fueling antisemitism and stigmatizing pro-Israel groups. Jewish leaders, including Richard Marceau of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, argue that these allegations are part of a broader effort to intimidate and marginalize Jewish communities. Calls for government intervention to counteract rising antisemitic incidents and safeguard charities are ongoing, Dicker writes.