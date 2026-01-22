Cancer’s Growth Engine May Also Be Its Weak Spot

Researchers in Israel say they have identified a built-in weakness in fast-growing cancers: the very machinery that drives runaway gene activity may also repeatedly damage tumor DNA, potentially creating new targets for treatment.

In a study published in Science Advances, a team from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that hyperactive genetic control regions known as “super-enhancers” push cancer-related genes to operate at full throttle. That pace comes with a cost. The researchers found that intense activity creates DNA “stress” that can lead to breaks.

Using high-resolution mapping, the team tracked where those breaks occur and found a troubling pattern for cancer cells and a promising one for doctors: the damage shows up again and again in the same high-activity zones. Tumors can repair the breaks, but the cycle of cracking and fixing may leave these regions increasingly vulnerable to mutation over time, fueling evolution and treatment resistance.

“In short, the same mechanisms that help cancer grow quickly may also make its DNA more fragile,” the university said in its statement.

The researchers say the finding points toward a strategy that could complement existing cancer therapies. By targeting these overworked DNA regions—where growth signals and damage collide—future treatments might interrupt the tumor’s acceleration, slow its ability to adapt, and make it more responsive to drugs already in use.