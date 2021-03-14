Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Car Bomb Injures Dozens as Afghan Government Negotiates Peace  
Residents of Afghanistan's Herat province sift through the rubble after a car bomb attack on March 13, 2021. (Hoshang Hashimi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Afghanistan
Taliban
peace negotiations
car bomb

Car Bomb Injures Dozens as Afghan Government Negotiates Peace  

Uri Cohen
03/14/2021

The Afghan government on Saturday RSVPed its participation in two separate peace summits in the coming weeks, looking to finally resolve its ongoing battle with the insurgent Taliban group. Kabul confirmed it would join the Russian-led conference in Moscow later this week and a United States-sponsored event which will be hosted by Turkey in April. The announcement comes a day after a massive car bomb in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, thought to be the doing of Taliban terrorists, killed at least seven people, among them women and children, and wounded nearly 60. The Taliban have yet to respond to the Moscow conference invite. Afghan officials and Taliban representatives have been conducting largely futile peace negotiations in Qatar over the past year, after the radical group last year signed a deal with former US President Donald Trump by which Washington would withdraw its remaining troops stationed in Afghanistan by May 1.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.