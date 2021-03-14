Car Bomb Injures Dozens as Afghan Government Negotiates Peace  

The Afghan government on Saturday RSVPed its participation in two separate peace summits in the coming weeks, looking to finally resolve its ongoing battle with the insurgent Taliban group. Kabul confirmed it would join the Russian-led conference in Moscow later this week and a United States-sponsored event which will be hosted by Turkey in April. The announcement comes a day after a massive car bomb in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, thought to be the doing of Taliban terrorists, killed at least seven people, among them women and children, and wounded nearly 60. The Taliban have yet to respond to the Moscow conference invite. Afghan officials and Taliban representatives have been conducting largely futile peace negotiations in Qatar over the past year, after the radical group last year signed a deal with former US President Donald Trump by which Washington would withdraw its remaining troops stationed in Afghanistan by May 1.