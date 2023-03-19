Car Crashes Kill Scores in 3 Days During Iranian New Year Travel Rush

Scores of people have died and thousands have been injured in car crashes over the last three days in Iran, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Saturday. From Wednesday to Friday, 125 people were killed in 111 car crashes, and 2,895 others were injured in 1,171 road accidents, Ahmad Shirani, the head of the Iranian Traffic Information and Control Center, was quoted as saying.

Shirani described the casualties as “very concerning,” and urged people to exercise caution while traveling between cities during the Nowruz celebrations, which mark the Iranian New Year and start on March 21.

The highest number of accidents were reported in the provinces of Khorasan Razavi, Tehran, Fars, Kerman, and Isfahan, with reckless driving, speeding, and drowsiness being the primary causes.

The Nowruz holiday often leads to a surge in intercity travel in Iran, increasing the likelihood of road accidents.