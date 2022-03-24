Cargo Ships Carrying Grain Given Priority for Unloading in Israeli Ports

Cargo ships carrying grain and fodder will be given priority in unloading at Israeli ports for the coming month, Israel’s Minister of Transport Merav Michaeli instructed on Thursday. The order was given due to concerns over temporary shortages of grain and fodder because of the war in Ukraine. About half of Israel’s wheat supply comes from Ukraine. The head of the Authority of Shipping and Ports, Yigal Maor, has taken a number of steps to prioritize the unloading of ships carrying grain and fodder for use in the agriculture and food sectors, according to Michaeli’s office. “We face challenges to our food security at the moment due to the worrying developments in Ukraine. The State of Israel must protect its food security by strengthening our domestic agriculture. Taking steps to get the grain and fodder that Israeli agriculture relies on into the country quickly will ensure that we maintain Israeli food security despite the changes around the world,” Michaeli said in a statement.