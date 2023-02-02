Donate
Chad Dedicates Embassy in Israel 5 Years After Reestablishing Diplomatic Ties
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, left and President of Chad Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno dedicate the Chadian Embassy in Ramat Gan, Israel on Feb. 2, 2023. (Haim Zach/GPO)
The Media Line Staff
02/02/2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno dedicated the Chadian Embassy in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. The visit by Déby and the dedication of the embassy comes five years after the two countries reestablished diplomatic ties – brokered between Netanyahu and the late Chadian President Idris Déby, father of the current president. Netanyahu called the dedication a historic moment, and also said: “We are strengthening our friendship and our common interests in pursuing peace, security, and prosperity.” Netanyahu added that he and Déby “had excellent discussions yesterday.” Israel and Chad established diplomatic relations in the 1960s, which Chad ended in 1972 over the issue of the Palestinian territories. The late president, who was shot and killed in April 2021 while commanding forces fighting against rebels from the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, visited Israel in 2018 to discuss reestablishing ties, and they were announced in 2019 during Netanyahu’s visit to Chad. On Wednesday, prior to an extended meeting between senior Israeli and Chadian officials, Netanyahu told Déby: “Israel and Chad established relations between our two countries with your late father. It is in our view a tremendously important relationship with a major country in the heart of Africa. It is something that we want to carry to new levels, new heights, and your visit here in Israel and the opening of the embassy is a reflection of that.” Netanyahu called the renewed ties “part of Israel’s coming back to Africa and Africa coming back to Israel. We have common goals of security, prosperity, and stability.”

