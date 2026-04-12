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Chavis and Rogers on Why Black-Jewish Solidarity Still Matters
Dr. Shari Rogers at the Concert for America 2025 at The Town Hall on Jan. 20, 2025 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Concert for America); Dr. Ben Chavis at the TARGET FAST Town Hall Meeting at Salem Bible Church on April 22, 2025 in Lithonia, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Chavis and Rogers on Why Black-Jewish Solidarity Still Matters

Steven Ganot
04/12/2026

In this interview-based piece, Felice Friedson distills a wide-ranging conversation with Rev. Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr. and documentary filmmaker Dr. Shari Rogers about the fraying and possible renewal of Black-Jewish solidarity in America. Rather than offering a conventional reported feature, the article works mainly as a guided summary of their reflections on memory, coalition, education, antisemitism, racism, and the political strain of the present moment.

The conversation begins with the pair’s chance meeting in New York after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, when Chavis was speaking about empathizing with Jews who had just been murdered. From there, Friedson uses the interview to trace the mission behind Rogers’ documentary Shared Legacies and Spill the Honey, the initiative she leads with Chavis as board chairman. Their central concern is that the historic Black-Jewish alliance forged during the civil rights era is fading from public memory just when it is needed most.

Much of the piece draws directly from the interviewees’ own interpretation of that history. Chavis describes the present danger as a crisis of memory, arguing that when people become detached from history, they also lose moral and political clarity. Rogers speaks about preserving testimony before it disappears and about introducing younger generations to a shared past many of them barely know. Friedson also pulls forward their views on Passover, hip-hop pedagogy, Holocaust testimony, social media, and the ways personal relationships can make difficult conversations possible.

What gives the piece its shape is not new field reporting so much as the cumulative force of the interview itself. Friedson is essentially curating the strongest themes from a long discussion and turning them into a readable narrative about shared struggle, mutual responsibility, and the effort to rebuild trust across communities. By the end, the article lands on a challenge rather than a conclusion: whether an alliance that once helped change America can still offer a path forward in a more fractured age.

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