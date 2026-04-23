Chief Rabbi Look-Alike Draws Attention at Independence Day Ceremony

At Israel’s nationally televised torch-lighting ceremony opening the country’s 78th Independence Day in Jerusalem, a man dressed in the robes and headgear associated with the Sephardic chief rabbi was briefly treated by some attendees as if he held that office, setting off fresh concern in rabbinic circles about impersonation, public confusion, and the limits of legal recourse. The figure was later identified not as Chief Rabbi David Yosef, who was absent because of illness, but as Eyal Tzionov, a private individual whose unusual public appearances have already attracted attention online.

The mix-up fooled many viewers watching from home, but not only them. According to the account, several people at the ceremony reportedly approached Tzionov for a blessing, including figures connected to senior officials. The confusion echoed an earlier episode on the Temple Mount, where security officials reportedly contacted the chief rabbi’s office after assuming that a similarly dressed visitor had arrived without prior coordination. The office then had to clarify that the man was not the chief rabbi at all.

That detail matters because the attire is not ordinary rabbinic dress. It is closely associated with the Rishon LeZion, the title traditionally held by Israel’s Sephardic chief rabbi, and only a small group of recognized senior rabbis legitimately wear it. In Israel’s highly symbolic public culture, clothing can do a great deal of work before a word is spoken.

In his own explanation, Tzionov insisted he had not come to stage a prank or explicitly present himself as the chief rabbi. In the interview, he said he regularly visits memorial sites for fallen Israel Defense Forces soldiers and had gone first to the soldiers’ memorial area before the torch ceremony itself. He said he and the driver who accompanied him later obtained a ticket from someone near the entrance and entered the event after being checked by security like everyone else. He also maintained that when people approached him, he identified himself as “Rabbi Eyal Tzion,” not as the Sephardic chief rabbi.

Tzionov described the clothing as a way to draw people into conversation. According to his account, the distinctive outfit prompted strangers to ask who he was and request blessings, giving him an opening to deliver a message he said matters more than titles: the need for peace, mutual respect, and unity between Jews. He argued that the public is suffering not for lack of Torah or commandments, but because people do not know how to make peace with one another. He also suggested that his dark sunglasses should have made clear that he was not literally the Rishon LeZion, dismissing the idea that he had directly claimed the office. But while the current Sephardic chief rabbi does not typically wear sunglasses, his father, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, famously wore tinted glasses due to a sensitivity to light.

For now, officials in the Chief Rabbinate are examining whether anything can be done, even as one senior source reportedly conceded that Israeli legal precedent offers little basis for stopping a private citizen from dressing the part. The episode has left behind a question that is both comic and serious: in a country where symbols carry unusual weight, how much authority can costume create before anyone says a word?